Goodyear Using Soybean Rubber in Tires

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has partnered with the United Soybean Board to use soybean oil-based rubber in its tires.

“Goodyear’s legacy of innovation drives us to continue to apply new technology solutions, developing superior performing tires that meet consumer demands,” said Eric Mizner, Goodyear’s director of global materials science.

A Goodyear team of scientists and engineers created a tread compound using soybean oil, which is naturally derived, cost-effective, carbon-neutral and renewable, the tiremaker said. By employing soybean oil in tires, Goodyear found a new way to help keep the rubber compound pliable in changing temperatures, helping enhance grip on the road.

Goodyear cooperated on the project with the USB, a group of farmer-directors who oversee the investments of a checkoff program on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. The USB also provided funding support for the development of Goodyear’s soybean oil application in tires.