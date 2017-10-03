Goodyear Unveils Revamped OTR Tire Website

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has unveiled its new revamped OTR tire website, www.goodyearotr.com.

The redesign was to provide an enriched user experience and for customers in mining, construction, quarry and port operations.

“The site’s navigation and functionality have been optimized to help users find the information they are looking for quickly,” said Jose Martinez, senior digital and solutions manager at Goodyear. “To locate specific products, users can search by tire size and rim diameter, and can drill down into other specs, such as individual tire features and benefits, load/inflation tables and warranties.”

The new website is available on all devices, including mobile phones and tablets, and features management tools, such as Goodyear’s EMTrack OTR tire performance monitoring system, which gives end users the ability to track the performance of their tires and chart critical indicators like cost-per-ton and cost-per-hour.

In addition, the site contains information about exclusive Goodyear OTR tire technologies, plus a collection of videos, tips and best practices about OTR tire selection, maintenance and other topics.