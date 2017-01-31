Goodyear Unveils New Trailer Tire

During its recent customer conference in Orlando, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. launched a new trailer tire, the Endurance.

“Goodyear is proud and excited to introduce the Endurance, the only radial special trailer tire built in the United States,” said Ryan Patterson, president of Goodyear’s North American consumer tire business.

“The launch of the Goodyear Endurance is an exciting development for consumers who want a durable, domestically manufactured tire that they can trust to carry their important cargo,” he continued.

The Goodyear Endurance features Goodyear Durawall Technology, which helps resist sidewall cuts and punctures, and an optimized tread depth and decoupling groove, which helps it remain cool while towing heavy loads. The tire is also designed with a fabric-steel construction, specialized inner liner and scuff guard, the tiremaker said.

The Goodyear Endurance is available in Load Ranges D and E and carries the N speed rating allowing consumers to travel at highway speeds.

Goodyear has also unveiled a brand new, special trailer size: ST 255/85R16. The Endurance is the only tire on the market available in that size.