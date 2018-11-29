Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Team up to Host 8th Annual Toys for Tots Events

The Goodyear Blimps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will conduct their eighth joint maneuver next month benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship base in Ohio. The event will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up close and personal view of the newest and third airship, Wingfoot Three, inside the hangar in Suffield, Ohio.

Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots from 2-9 p.m. from Dec. 7-9. All events are free and open to the public. New toys in the original packaging or cash donations are encouraged to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, but not required.

“We salute the U.S. Marine Corps and the mission of Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need,” said Paul Fitzhenry, senior vice president of global communications for Goodyear. “This program gives us the opportunity to open our doors to the community and to encourage fans of the Goodyear Blimp to make a toy donation in the spirit of the holiday season.”

Goodyear and the Marines are building on the success of seven previous events, which collectively delivered more than 80,000 toys and more than $200,000 to benefit Toys for Tots.

“We are very pleased to welcome Goodyear as a national corporate sponsor of the 2018 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program.” Silvester concluded, “With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.”

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the “Santa Claus Express” in 1927. Founded in 1948, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260