News/Goodyear
January 3, 2018

Goodyear Tires Used on Motor Homes Under Investigation

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the safety of older Goodyear tires fitted on mobile homes, whether or not the failure of several G159 tires was the cause of crashes and possibly deaths. The investigation covers about 40,000 tires from 1996 to 2003. Some allege that the tires were not designed for extended highway use on motor homes.

After a court ordered the release of data and information that was formerly sealed under court orders and confidential settlement agreements, the NHTSA is exploring if the failures were caused by a safety defect.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stated that it will cooperate fully with the investigation, according to reports.

 

