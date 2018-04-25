Goodyear Distribution Changes Limited to ATD

Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

In making sense of the TireHub deal, a joint venture to combine the wholesale distribution of both Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Bridgestone Americas into a single entity, Tire Review asked Goodyear for clarification of the planned changes to come. Below is my question, and their response from our email exchange on April 24.

TIRE REVIEW: “ATD is a national distributor impacted by the TireHub deal. What other — or how many – others are considered national distributors that TireHub will replace? Tire Rack? Dealer Tire? Others? Please let me know to make sure we can properly answer questions that come up from our readers.”

GOODYEAR: “Our aligned distribution strategy continues to include an aligned national distributor, complemented by our network of aligned regional distributors. Other than TireHub serving as that aligned national distributor, we do not anticipate making any other significant changes to our distribution network at this time.”

My thanks to Goodyear, Bridgestone and their teams for providing us with information for our readers.

