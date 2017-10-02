Goodyear Rolls Out New Long-Haul Tire

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is now offering a new tire for long-haul fleets, the Endurance LHD. Debuted during the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, Ga., the Endurance LHD is Goodyear’s best long-haul tire for miles to removal, the tiremaker said.

“In today’s ultra-competitive freight hauling environment, no truck tire performance benefit is probably more important than long miles to removal,” said Dustin Lancy, marketing manager, Goodyear. “Enhanced mileage is an attribute that can positively impact a long-haul fleet’s bottom line.”

The Smartway verified Goodyear Endurance LHD offers several different features, including:

A new cap base tread combination to help promote longer miles to removal and lower rolling resistance

A new sidewall compound to help lower rolling resistance and promote fuel efficiency

A steel belt package to help provide enhanced casing toughness

A shoulder wedge, which was developed to help stabilize the tire’s belt package while improving its longevity

Goodyear Tredlock Technology to help stabilize the tire’s tread area for long miles to removal and resistance to irregular wear

The Endurance LHD is available in size 295/75R22.5 (Load Range G) and 11R22.5 (LoadRanges G and H.) Another size, 11R24.5 (Load Range G), will be available in December. Sizes 11R24.5 (Load Range H) and 285/75R24.5 (Load Range G) will be available in January 2018.