Goodyear Rolls Out New Assurance WeatherReady

Goodyear has announced the release of its Assurance WeatherReady tire.

“Rain, sleet or shine, Assurance WeatherReady delivers the best all season traction for consumers,” said Ryan Patterson, president of Goodyear’s North American consumer tire business. “Assurance WeatherReady was developed in partnership with our customers, to satisfy the needs of their consumers. Throughout its design process, we engaged with our customers collaborating on performance requirements, product appearance and other features.”

The tire preforms regardless of the elements and uses weather reactive technology such as Evolving Traction Grooves that help to displace water on the road, Goodyear said. The tire also uses Tredlock Technology that helps enhance traction on wet surfaces.

Assurance WeatherReady is available in sizes 15” to 20” and compatible with 77% of cars, minivans and SUVs on the road today.

Goodyear backs Assurance WeatherReady tires with a 60,000 mile / 95,000 kilometer limited treadwear warranty.