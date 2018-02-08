Goodyear Reports 2017 Financial Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has reported the results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2017.

“Our fourth-quarter results were highlighted by our performance in the 17-inch-and-larger segment in consumer replacement, which delivered nearly double the industry growth in the U.S. and Europe,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Our strong volume recovery in the quarter gives us positive momentum as we head into 2018.”