Goodyear to Recognize 35 years of Highway Hero Awards

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is preparing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its Highway Hero Award at a March 22 event at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Since 1983, Goodyear has honored professional truck drivers who have put themselves in harm’s way to help others, making the Goodyear Highway Hero Award the oldest and most prestigious honor of its kind,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, for Goodyear. “It is our privilege to have recognized truck drivers for their extraordinary acts of heroism over the last three decades and we will continue this great tradition next month.”

Finalists for the 35th Goodyear Highway Hero Award include a driver who used his truck to end a high-speed chase involving state troopers and a stolen car, a driver whose quick thinking and skillful driving saved the life of a badly injured motorcyclist, and a driver who administered first aid to a motorist who had been pierced through the neck by a broken steering wheel after crashing into a truck.

Here are this year’s Goodyear Highway Hero Award finalists and their remarkable stories: