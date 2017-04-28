Goodyear Promotes STEM Careers with Scholarships, Grants

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is awarding $28,000 in grants and scholarships as part of the tiremaker’s 19th Annual STEM Career Day, hosted by The University of Akron.

Three high school students will be awarded $5,500 for winning the Rube Goldberg Challenge, and 20 students will receive scholarships.

“Engaging and inspiring students early in their education is key to attracting and retaining young innovators,” said Brandy Moorhead, Goodyear’s director of tire and mold engineering. “At Goodyear, our most valuable asset is the talent and skills of our people and STEM Career Day reflects our commitment to making STEM education accessible and exciting.”

The nearly 500 high school students attending the event will learn more about careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during an information fair including several area universities, corporations and business leaders across Northeast Ohio.

The event will also offer tours of The University of Akron’s campus and STEM facilities, as well as the chance to see the Microsoft Hololense (the first self-contained, holographic computer), meet the designer of Goodyear’s Eagle-360 concept tire, and participate in speed mentoring with STEM professionals.

A STEM event for grades 6-8 will also be hosted May 6, at Akron’s Firestone High School.

To learn more about Goodyear’s STEM Career Day, please visit goodyear.com/careerday.