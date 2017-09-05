Goodyear Opens Silicon Valley Office

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has opened its first office in the Silicon Valley to connect with automakers, suppliers, and mobility-related startups.

The company said its initial focuses for the new office are to optimize tires and service solutions for autonomous vehicles and ride sharing fleets; to utilize tire and vehicle data to plan for tire replacement and service; and to connect with leaders in the automotive industry.

“People don’t immediately associate tires with the digital transformation in the automotive industry,” said Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s chief technology officer. “But we see an unprecedented opportunity for tire electronics and information systems to improve vehicle performance, safety and, ultimately, the consumer experience.”

The new Goodyear office is located in Sunnyvale, Calif., at the Plug and Play Tech Center, a global technology accelerator and venture fund. Goodyear is a founding member of Plug and Play’s mobility platform, launched in 2016.

“Our goal is to build smarter, connected products and services for future generations of vehicles and business models,” said Helsel. “We are open for business in the Silicon Valley to connect with the best and brightest thinkers around the future of mobility.”