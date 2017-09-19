Goodyear Names New Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Digital Officer

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has promoted Mike Dwye, chief marketing officer, and Mike Dauberman as chief digital officer effective immediately.

Dwyer will be responsible for brand, product and retail/shopper marketing, interactive/e-commerce, market research, and Goodyear Racing.

He joined Goodyear in 2014 as marketing director for its North America consumer business. Prior to Goodyear, Dwyer worked for Unilever, driving growth in iconic brands across multiple consumer product categories.

In a newly created role, Dauberman will focus on continuing to strengthen Goodyear’s connected business model. Among his areas of focus will be identifying new initiatives to accelerate Goodyear’s consumer business and leading a digital center of excellence for the region.

Dauberman joined Goodyear in 2011 and was previously senior director, marketing and interactive. In that role, he built the digital and interactive team and capabilities that have positioned Goodyear as an industry leader online. Prior to Goodyear, Dauberman worked for Norwegian Cruise Line, leading interactive and consumer relationship management initiatives.