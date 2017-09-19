News/Chief Digital Officer
September 19, 2017

Goodyear Names New Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Digital Officer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Vogue Launches New Website

Innova Offers Telematics Solution to Drive Business

BPI Invests in China Plant

Yokohama Plants 500,000th Tree

Bridgestone Promotes Damon to President of Commercial Business

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has promoted Mike Dwye, chief marketing officer, and Mike Dauberman as chief digital officer effective immediately.

Dwyer will be responsible for brand, product and retail/shopper marketing, interactive/e-commerce, market research, and Goodyear Racing.

He joined Goodyear in 2014 as marketing director for its North America consumer business. Prior to Goodyear, Dwyer worked for Unilever, driving growth in iconic brands across multiple consumer product categories.

In a newly created role, Dauberman will focus on continuing to strengthen Goodyear’s connected business model. Among his areas of focus will be identifying new initiatives to accelerate Goodyear’s consumer business and leading a digital center of excellence for the region.

Dauberman joined Goodyear in 2011 and was previously senior director, marketing and interactive. In that role, he built the digital and interactive team and capabilities that have positioned Goodyear as an industry leader online. Prior to Goodyear, Dauberman worked for Norwegian Cruise Line, leading interactive and consumer relationship management initiatives.

Show Full Article