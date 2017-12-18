Goodyear’s ‘Lax’ Safety Standards Contributed to Motorist, Worker Deaths, CIR Reports

A Center for Investigative Reporting investigation found that lax safety at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plants contributed to deaths of motorists and workers at its plants.

The six-month investigation, published on revealnews.org, found that Goodyear tires produced in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Danville, Virginia were at fault for causing several motorist accidents. At the plants, workers were under intense production demands, the CIR investigation found. It also said that leaks in the roof at plants during storms have endangered both workers and consumers for years.

The investigation analyzed hundreds of federal, state and court documents in seven states and includes interviews with dozens of former and current Goodyear employees to find that many workers felt pressure to put production before workplace safety.

According to CIR’s analysis of data from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Goodyear ranked fifth among the deadliest manufacturers in the nation for workers.

Goodyear responded to the investigation and acknowledged an “unacceptable” safety record after a string of deadly accidents in its plants. But the company said it is committed to “worker safety and product quality.”

Goodyear has been fined more than $1.9 million for nearly 200 health and workplace safety violations since 2008, CIR reported.

The company reported $1.3 billion in net income last year, according to the investigation.

To read the full investigation, visit revealnews.org.