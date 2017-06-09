Goodyear, Kansas Personnel Services Fined $40K for Topeka Plant Death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and Kansas Personnel Services for the death of a worker at Goodyear’s Topeka, Kan., plant. Combined the companies face $40,000 in fines.

The 61-year-old Kansas Personnel Services worker was killed at the Topeka Goodyear plant on March 14, while working at the north end of the plant. Cause of death has not yet been released.

OSHA fined Goodyear $27,713.00 and cited three serious violations: 1) failing to ensure the storage of material does not create a hazard by storing various diameters and lengths of metal leaning against the wall unrestrained. 2) Not constructing pendant control boxes to prevent electrical shock. 3) Failing to inspect alloy steel chain slings regularly or in intervals more than a year.

Kansas Personnel Services was fined $12,675 for two serious violations: 1) failing to ensure the storage of material does not create a hazard by storing various diameters and lengths of metal leaning against the wall unrestrained. 2) Failing to ensure the operator had successfully completed training.

Both companies have 15 working days to decide to discuss the citations with the agency, make corrections listed in each citation, and pay the amounts due or contest the citation.