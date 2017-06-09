News/fines
June 9, 2017

Goodyear, Kansas Personnel Services Fined $40K for Topeka Plant Death

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and Kansas Personnel Services for the death of a worker at Goodyear’s Topeka, Kan., plant. Combined the companies face $40,000 in fines.

The 61-year-old Kansas Personnel Services worker was killed at the Topeka Goodyear plant on March 14, while working at the north end of the plant. Cause of death has not yet been released.

OSHA fined Goodyear $27,713.00 and cited three serious violations:  1) failing to ensure the storage of material does not create a hazard by storing various diameters and lengths of metal leaning against the wall unrestrained. 2) Not constructing pendant control boxes to prevent electrical shock. 3) Failing to inspect alloy steel chain slings regularly or in intervals more than a year.

Kansas Personnel Services was fined $12,675 for two serious violations: 1) failing to ensure the storage of material does not create a hazard by storing various diameters and lengths of metal leaning against the wall unrestrained. 2) Failing to ensure the operator had successfully completed training.

Both companies have 15 working days to decide to discuss the citations with the agency, make corrections listed in each citation, and pay the amounts due or contest the citation.

  • Craig

    I think Goodyear ought to get a hold of the employees that were required to shape rear brake linings to fit the drum assemblies on cars that were in the shops for brakes. I feel some of those folks are probably dead and mesothelioma , or something like it may have contributed to these deaths. I have had a cough since 1979 and feel as though my COPD today STARTED THEN. Oh sure folks will say well he started smoking around that time also. Well we were told about smoking, but we were never trained about Mesothelioma. I was with the company and never got a letter in the last 40 years. I can see the problems about workers being hurt, but as mechanics I can remember when we used unsafe equipment all the time working on cars. Where was Osha then?

