A Closer Look at Goodyear’s Five New Tires

In one of its largest dealer meetings in years, Goodyear unveiled five new tires and a new retread at its 2018 Customer Conference in Nashville last week.

Get a better idea of what new tires Goodyear are available this year with our guide below.

Goodyear Endurance LHS

This long-haul steer tire is designed for customers that require long mileage, even wear and retreadability. Features include a new casing design to deliver improved rolling resistance for SmartWay-verified fuel efficiency, and a dual-layer tread compound and design that promotes long miles and even wear. The Endurance LHS is designed to be matched with the Endurance LHD

Endurance WHD retread

This tread can be used for waste-haul fleets that want to optimize their investment. A complement to the Endurance WHA, features a dual-layer tread compound for slow tread wear and low rolling resistance, which offers enhanced miles to removal. i It also has self-cleaning grooves to help clear snow and mud from the tire.

The retread is available in the following widths: 8.5 inches (215 mm.); nine inches (230 mm.); 9-7/8 inches (250 mm.); and 10-5/8 inches (270 mm.) Waste haul tires like the Goodyear Endurance WHA can be retreaded and are part of the Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Network.

Fuel Max SSD & Fuel Max SST

These new wide-base tires for long-haul fleets feature improved traction, protection from stone drilling along with DuraSeal Technology puncture correction and are SmartWay complaint. Both feature Goodyear Fuel Max Technology, which incorporates fuel-saving compounds with advanced tire constructions and tread designs for low rolling resistance. They have self-sealing capability with Goodyear DuraSeal Technology, which seals nail-hole punctures of up to ¼-inch in diameter in the repairable area of their tread.

In addition, the Fuel Max SSD has wide grooves with stone ejectors, as well as Goodyear Tredlock Technology aimed to help stabilize the tire’s tread for high mileage. I

Both tires are available in the size 445/50R22.5 through the Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Network.

Eagle Enforcer All-Weather

The new Eagle Enforcer All-Weather for law enforcement vehicles is a pursuit tire certified as all-weather with a three-peak snowflake rating. The tire offers responsive performance for police vehicles that handle demanding operating conditions. It has a multi-zoned tread compound that helps increase grip for handling and cornering stability and is made with a soy-based rubber compound with silica that helps deliver traction while enhancing tread life. The tire’s asymmetric tread design has shoulder blocks and wide lateral grooves that help with maneuverability in difficult weather conditions.

The tire will be available in the most popular pursuit vehicle sizes in the market, Goodyear says, starting with 265/60R17, 225/60R18 and 245/55R18.

The passenger tire is an all-season Goodyear product designed to deliver 30% more miles, plus better wet and dry performance. It also features a tread-life measure built into the tire’s tread to show how much tread life remains as the tire wears. Goodyear is offering an 85,000-mile limited warranty on every MaxLife in every speed rating, available in 45 sizes that span 15- to 20-inch rim diameters and H and V speed ratings.