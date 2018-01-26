News/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
January 26, 2018

Goodyear Introduces MaxLife Tire to its Assurance Line

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife tire during its 2018 Customer Conference in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

The tire, which has an 85,000-mile limited tread life warranty, is the highest-mileage tire in Goodyear’s nearly 120-year history.

Using the company’s TredLife Technology, the tire delivers up to 30 percent more miles of all-season traction compared to the standard all-season tire, Goodyear says. It features a treadwear gauge that shows how much tread life remains as the tire wears, allowing drivers to read their tread depth at any time.

“The Goodyear Assurance MaxLife combines years of experience with today’s technology to deliver long wear, reliability and great value for consumers,” said Andy Traicoff, vice president of North America Sales for Goodyear.

The tire is available in 45 sizes, from 15 inches to 20 inches – and covers 75 percent of cars, minivans and SUVs on the road today. Goodyear says the tire is compatible with vehicles like the Ford Escape; Toyota Camry, Corolla and RAV 4; Nissan Altima and Rogue; Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V; and Kia Sorrento.

The Assurance MaxLife is the newest addition to Goodyear’s Assurance family of tires, joining the recently launched Assurance WeatherReady tire. Since 2004, Goodyear has put more than 60 million Assurance tires on the road.

