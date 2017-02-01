Goodyear Grows Its Product Lines

In keeping with the theme “Driven to Grow,” Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. rolled out multiple new products for both passenger and commercial tire segments during its Goodyear Customer Conference in Orlando.

Assurance WeatherReady

The Assurance WeatherReady is the newest addition to the Assurance line, designed for confidence and handling in wet, dry and slippery conditions, Goodyear said. “Evolving traction grooves” help improve performance as the tire wears and zig-zag biting edges help to ensure stability in any weather.

With an anticipated release of early fall 2017, the Assurance WeatherReady will be available in sizes ranging from 15 to 20 inches, intended to cover 77% of cars, minivans and SUVs on the road today. Popular fitments for the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady include the Toyota Camry, Corolla and Highlander; the Ford Edge, Escape and Explorer; the Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V; the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe; the Nissan Altima and Rogue; and the Chevy Cruze and Equinox.

Endurance RSA

A commercial truck tire designed for urban and regional fleets, the Endurance offers more miles to removal, lower rolling resistance and more resistance to curb impact damage than its predecessor, the Goodyear G661 HSA.

The tire’s contoured sipes offer ideal tread stiffness through its footprint for better wear and high mileage potential (plus snow traction), Goodyear said.

Additionally, the Endurance RSA features a steel casing with super-tensile steel belts for extra toughness and durability, and a premium casing for optimal retreadability. The tire is now available in size 11R22.5, in load ranges G and H, with more sizes to be introduced later this year.

Endurance WHA

A waste haul tire and matching retread designed with fleet operating cost reduction in mind, the Endurance WHA features new sidewall protector shingles to help resist sidewall scuffing in high-scrub applications. Additionally, the tire has a steel belt and casing package for better endurance and retreadability, a shoulder design that promotes uniform tread wear, four wide circumferential grooves for all-season traction, and a wide footprint to enhance cornering and handling on local streets, the tiremaker said.

The Endurance WHA is available in size 315/80R22.5, load range L.

Fuel Max RSA

A SmartWay-compliant tire designed for long haul fleets seeking fuel efficiency, the Fuel Max RSA is made up of cool-running compounds and a tire construction and tread design to help lower rolling resistance and improve fuel economy, Goodyear said.

The tire features contoured sipes for tread stiffness to help provide regular wear and high mileage potential, plus enhanced snow and ice grip and a tri-layer compound for lower rolling resistance and curb impact resistance.

Additionally, the tire’s non-evolving tread is designed to help maintain traction as the tire wears, and super-tensile steel belts add stability and strength, while a steel casing construction offers optimal retreadability, the tiremaker adds.

The Fuel Max RSA is now available in size 11R22.5, load range G. Additional sizes – including 295/75R22.5 and 11R24.5 in load ranges G and H, and 11R22.5 in load range H – will be introduced in early 2017.

Endurance Trailer Tires

Designed for tow trailers and recreational vehicles, the Goodyear Endurance features Goodyear Durawall Technology, which helps resist sidewall cuts and punctures. Rugged fabric steel construction helps improve durability and carrying capacity while remaining compatible with TPMS and typical tire inflation stations. Additionally, the tread is designed to cool the tire while carrying heavy loads and scuff guards protect the sidewalls and an inner liner to minimize air loss on trailer applications, Goodyear said.

The tire is available in load ranges D and E and has an N speed rating for today’s highway speeds (up to 87 mph.) Goodyear also unveiled a new trailer tire size, ST 255/85R16, which they internally nicknamed “the beast.”

New Kelly Long Haul Products

In reaffirming the commitment to the Kelly brand, Goodyear also introduced three new Kelly long haul truck tires at the event: the Kelly Armorsteel LHS, Kelly Armorsteel LHT, and Kelly Armorsteel LHD.

The Kelly Armorsteel LHS, which is designed for the steer axle position, features a uniquely shaped pressure distribution groove to help minimize shoulder wear and a barrel-shaped footprint. The tire also has edge blades and a five-rib design to offer long miles to removal and low cost-per-mile, plus exposed angle grooves as the tire wears to help enhance traction

The Kelly Armorsteel LHT trailer tire features a center groove design to help resist stone drilling and help evacuate water for enhanced wet traction. Additionally, the tire features a low tread void for long miles, and a decoupling groove to help minimize shoulder wear.

The Kelly Armorsteel LHD drive tire will be introduced after its steer and trailer position counterparts are in market.

All three tires will be available in sizes 11R22.5, 11R24.5, 295/75R22.5 and

285/75R24.5, all load range G, and come with a four-year warranty.