Goodyear Launches New Wide-Base Tires for Long-Haul Fleets

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. has introduced two new wide-base tires geared toward long-haul fleets. The Goodyear Fuel Max SSD drive and Goodyear Fuel Max SST trailer tires are available now.

Features of the new tires, according to the company, include the following:

Goodyear DuraSeal Technology, which helps seal punctures of up to ¼-in. in diameter in the repairable area of the tires’ tread;

A tread compound for enhanced fuel economy;

An optimized tread design and tire footprint for even wear and long miles to removal.

In addition, the Goodyear Fuel Max SSD features wide grooves with stone ejectors, which help resist stone drilling to promote casing durability; Goodyear Tredlock Technology with interlocking microgrooves to help stabilize the tire’s tread for high mileage; and an open shoulder design for all-season traction.

“Fuel efficiency is an important long-haul fleet performance requirement,” said Mahesh Kavaturu, Goodyear’s marketing manager for commercial long-haul and regional products. “But these customers also want other tire performance benefits, such as long miles to removal and traction. We believe the new Goodyear Fuel Max SSD and Goodyear Fuel Max SST wide-base tires will provide the right blend of the above attributes to help long-haul fleets optimize their performance and lower their operating costs.”

This article originally appeared in Fleet Equipment.