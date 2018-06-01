Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week Of Volunteering

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. says it is reinforcing its commitment to volunteerism and caring for communities with its Global Week of Volunteering from May 31 through June 6. Building on the success of its inaugural Global Week of Volunteering in 2017, Goodyear volunteers at more than 20 global locations will team up with more than 40 local organizations to work on 130 community projects during the week.

“We know that people value working for companies that give back and take action to better their communities,” said Paul Fitzhenry, Goodyear’s senior vice president of global communications. “The week of volunteering serves as a focal point for our volunteer work throughout the year and supports our objective of inspiring and energizing our teams to serve in our communities.”