Goodyear Introduces New Eagle UHP Tire

Goodyear has announced its next-generation Ultra High Performance (UHP) road tire, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5, to its European market.

Designed as the ultimate all-round summer tire, Goodyear has utilized technology to improve the tire’s wet braking and dry handling without compromising ride comfort or road noise, the company says.

The tire features a highly-refined compound that combines wet weather capabilities without sacrificing endurance or dry handling performance. It also has a contact patch designed to extend when braking, which increases to a level more usually associated with a track tire, resulting in shorter wet stopping distances compared to the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, according to Goodyear tests.

Goodyear worked to optimize performance on the F1 Asymmetric 5 by reducing flex in the tread pattern as lateral forces are transmitted. The result, Goodyear says, is a crisp, precise turn-in, higher grip levels and efficient acceleration that improves dry handling. Feedback through the steering is also enhanced, providing a more communicative and confidence-inspiring driving experience, Goodyear says.

Goodyear will introduce 51 SKUs between February and May 2019, with 10 more arriving between June and December 2019. The company will offer 17-in. to 22-in. diameters, 205 to 315 mm widths, and 50 to 25 side profiles, with intended fitments ranging from cars such as the Volkswagen Golf to the Mercedes C-Class and the BMW 3 series to the standard versions of the Porsche 911.

The launch of this tire positions Goodyear to exploit its 8.3% year-on-year growth experienced in the 17-in. and above UHP tire segment since 2012. This segment now accounts for 22% of overall summer volume, according to Goodyear statistics. Upper segment vehicle sales are also forecast to increase from 17.5% to 18.2% by 2023, while UHP demand from north-east and south-east Europe is set to expand 18% and 25% percent year-on-year from 2012.