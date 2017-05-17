Goodyear Awards Students Scholarships, Grants at STEM Career Day

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. awarded $32,000 in scholarships and grants to students and their schools during the company’s 19th annual STEM Career Day.

Nearly 1,800 students attended the daylong weekend events to expand their understanding of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

In the spirit of Rube Goldberg, Goodyear challenged students in grades 6 through 12 to create the most deliberately over-engineered contraption. High school machines were required to check the air pressure of a tire while middle school machines monitored tread depth. A total of 83 students, divided into 10 teams, from across northeast Ohio competed in the challenge. The winning teams shared $11,000 in grants.

High school students were offered a glimpse into the college experience with a tour of the University of Akron’s campus and STEM facilities, as well as STEM career mentoring sessions with industry professionals. Students at both the middle and high school events interacted with representatives from more than 40 Northeast Ohio organizations, who hosted hands-on STEM-based activities throughout the day.