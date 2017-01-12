Goodson Tools Catalog Offers New Products

Goodson Tools & Supplies has released its 2017 catalog, featuring new and updated products.

New products in the Goodson catalog include:

The Goodson Diesel Spring Bench

A redesigned 10-Quart Engine Pre-Lube Tank

Reluctor Rings for GM engines

A selection of Sunnen Dial Bore Gauges, Probes and Setting Fixtures

Sunnen Honing Oils, Coolants and Filters

Table Top Ultrasonic Cleaners and Filters

Heavy-weight Machine Covers of Sunbrella Fabric

High Performance Lifter Bore Burnishing Tool Kit

New sizes and grits of Radiac Flywheel Grinding Stones

Goodson recently expanded its Honing Oils and Coolants with the addition of Sunnen’s Mineral Based Honing Oil (MAN-845), Honing Oil Concentrate (MAN-C), Mineral Based Multi-Purpose Honing Oil (MB-30), Water Based Honing Coolant Concentrate (SSC-205) and Vegetable-Based Honing Oil (SHO-500).

“We have added this variety of Sunnen coolants to meet the needs of engine builders here in the U.S. Environmental concerns and regulations are changing the way things are done,” said Erik Shepard, Goodson tech services manager. “Goodson, with its relationship with Sunnen, is staying on the cutting edge of coolants and oils.”

Goodson has also added a selection of replacement PF Filter Cartridges for Sunnen Honing Machines and two table top ultrasonic cleaning machines.

The two Ultrasonic Cleaners feature digital touch controls, stainless steel construction, operator-controlled pause function, timed cycles, removable basket and an auto safety shut-off.

The smaller USC-1300 model has a 2.6 gallon capacity and the larger USC-2000 model has a 5.2 gallon capacity, Goodson said.

For more information or to view the 2017 catalog, visit goodson.com.