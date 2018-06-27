Gomme & Service Joins Point S Network

Gomme & Service, the leading retail network in Italy is joining Point S, the largest independent global network, starting July 1.

Gomme & Service and Point S are combining to form a retailer group of more than 480 points of sales in Italy and will be based on a mutual ownership stake between Gomme Service and Point S Italia. The unification of the two networks aims at creating a complete and competitive offer of services for final consumers and operators

Guy-Olivier Ducamp, director of Point S Western Europe, said, “in a context of consolidation of the Italian distribution, the venture between our two companies naturally emerged to support our independent members and optimize the competitiveness and quality of service offered to our retail and fleet customers in Italy.”

Sergio Santolini, CEO of Gomme & Service, added, “we share the same entrepreneurial values and culture that Point S has developed in Italy and in the world. We are very pleased to put together the strengths of our networks, joining such a recognized worldwide corporation as Point S. We have the same ambition, determination and enthusiasm to represent together the largest retail network in Italy.”