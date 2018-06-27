News/Italy
June 27, 2018

Gomme & Service Joins Point S Network

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

16th China International Tire Expo Coming in August

Bridgestone Dropping ATD for Passenger, LT Tire Distribution

Nokian Tyres CEO to Participate in Ironman 70.3 Finland

Titan Introduces Goodyear Logger Lug III For Forestry Industry

Falken Tire's ZE001 A/S Chosen as OE on Mazda6

Bridgestone Launches New Retail Showroom Program for Tire Dealers

AAA: Worn Tires Put Drivers At Risk

U.S. Supreme Court Rules States Can Force Online Retailers to Collect Sales Tax

Mahle Introduces 10-Ton Wheel Lift

TireHub Seen as Positive for Goodyear Tire in Long Run, Longbow Research Reports

Point S Gomme Tire Italy consolidation

Gomme & Service, the leading retail network in Italy is joining Point S, the largest independent global network, starting July 1.

Gomme & Service and Point S are combining to form a retailer group of more than 480 points of sales in Italy and will be based on a mutual ownership stake between Gomme Service and Point S Italia. The unification of the two networks aims at creating a complete and competitive offer of services for final consumers and operators

Guy-Olivier Ducamp, director of Point S Western Europe,  said, “in a context of consolidation of the Italian distribution, the venture between our two companies naturally emerged to support our independent members and optimize the competitiveness and quality of service offered to our retail and fleet customers in Italy.”

Sergio Santolini, CEO of Gomme & Service, added, “we share the same entrepreneurial values and culture that Point S has developed in Italy and in the world. We are very pleased to put together the strengths of our networks, joining such a recognized worldwide corporation as Point S. We have the same ambition, determination and enthusiasm to represent together the largest retail network in Italy.”

Show Full Article