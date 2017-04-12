Global ADAS Market Growing Rapidly

IHS Markit is predicting global automotive applications of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) will surpass 302 million units annually in 2022. IHS outlines its forecast in its ADAS Applications and Sensors Report.

ADAS growth will be led in part by introductions of automated autopilot, driver monitoring systems and side and rear mirror cameras, according to the report. This growth is enabled by advances in sensor technologies including radar, camera and lidar sensors, IHS said.

“Many OEMs have started offering partially automated systems that execute accelerating, braking and steering together,” said Aaron Dale, senior automotive analyst at IHS Markit and the report’s author. “These systems combine multiple sensors and multiple single-function ADAS features to allow the vehicle to drive, albeit under driver supervision. While some of these individual technologies are well-established, combining functions and sensors requires higher levels of integration as well as substantial computing power.”

Future systems may use artificial intelligence to navigate more complex driving environments on their own, IHS reported. This would extend the integration of forward-sensing systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

Side and rear mirror cameras also offer opportunity for growth. While the technology for such systems readily exists, regulation has hindered widespread global adoption. As cameras add to the complexity and cost of vehicles, uptake is expected to be limited to well-equipped flagship models over the short term, IHS reported.

IHS said sensors continue to be the primary enabler of new safety and convenience features that address driver fatigue or distraction in the car.