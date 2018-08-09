Giti Tire (USA) has introduced the Giti GDL633 FS ultra-wide base tire for the drive axle position and the GTL933 FS ultra-wide base tire for trailers in long-haul applications in North America.

The announcement on these “next generation” wide base tires, available in the 445/50R22.5 size, follows the announcement earlier this month that the company is introducing the Giti brand of commercial truck tires in North America with a comprehensive line-up for long haul, regional, urban/light duty and mixed service applications.

The GDL633 FS for the drive axle is SmartWay-verified and features:

A Tread compound for reduced rolling resistance and lower operating cost.

A sipe design for even contact pressure that minimizes irregular wear.

Rugged lug pattern design for traction and vehicle stability.

Seven circumferential groove design which evacuate water.

In addition to the fuel-efficient tread compound, it features an optimized tread design on the rib edges for minimizing irregular wear, wide tread design with consistent contact patch pressure for long tread wear and enhanced tread groove design for minimizing stone retention, the company says.

“These new wide-base tires are great examples of the collaborative efforts by our own R&D Center in South Carolina and global network of R&D centers,” said Armand Allaire, executive vice president of commercial sales for Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. “Supplying good performing wide base tires certainly fills a need for our customers and is also a valid proof point for Giti TBR technology.”

The tire manufacturer provides original equipment commercial truck tires to more than 300 models of trucks and buses worldwide and has successful commercial dealer networks across the globe.

Visit www.gititrucktires.com to see the full line of Giti truck and bus radials.