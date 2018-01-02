Giti Tire Sponsors Rose Parade

A New Year’s Day tradition for viewers across the country, yesterday’s Rose Parade lived up to its grand tradition of colorful floral floats, spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units performing along the 5.5 mile route in downtown Pasadena.

For the third consecutive year, Giti Tire served as the “Official Tire Sponsor” of the Rose Parade, now in its 129th year. The tiremaker also served as “Presenting Sponsor of Decorating Places,” an event where visitors get to experience the final stages of float preparation, which includes decorating them with thousands of roses and other flowers and seeds.

“Sponsoring this iconic American event again was a tremendous way to kick off what promises to be a great year for the company in North America,” said Kenny Lee, senior director of marketing for GITI Tire (USA) Ltd. “Our new passenger and light truck tire plant in South Carolina is now producing American made tires for American consumers, and we’re introducing some exciting new products.”

More than a hundred thousand people attended the Rose Parade and millions more worldwide watched on television on the first day of 2018, according to the company.