Giti Sweepstakes Winners Enjoy Rose Parade

The five winners of the Giti Tire Rose Parade Sweepstakes and their guests enjoyed two days in Pasadena at the start of 2017.

The winners were: Tayo Ajayi of Toronto; Linda Conrath of New Berlin, Wis.; Roy Gruss of Missoula, Mont.; Lorelei McGill of Burley, Idaho; and Scott Tessitore of Whitehall, Pa.

The four winners from the U.S. and one from Canada were randomly selected from a total of 6,875 sweepstakes entrants. The group kicked off 2017 by attending the world famous parade, a VIP tailgate party and the college football game.

“The parade sponsorship and sweepstakes are part of our continuing efforts to familiarize North American consumers with Giti Tire and our three brands, GT Radial, Primewell and Dextero,” said Ruby Vizcaino, marketing manager-events for Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. “We are very pleased with the number of contest entries and the positive feedback received from the winners.”

This marked the second year Giti Tire sponsored the Rose Parade and held a related sweepstakes to promote the company’s growing presence in North America.