Giti Introduces New Long Haul Drive Tire

Giti Tire (USA) has announced a new SmartWay-verified drive tire for North America – the GT Radial .

“This new generation drive tire was designed specifically for the North American market in a collaborative effort by our technical center in Ohio and corporate R&D center,” said Patrick Gunn, director of sales and marketing, commercial tire, for GITI Tire (USA). “We feel confident that it will be well accepted by fleets and owner operators for its fuel efficiency, outstanding traction and long wear for long haul operations.”

The GT Radial GDL651FS features a special low rolling resistance compound to improve fuel economy and delivers low heat generation for durability, the tiremaker said. Additionally, a four zigzag longitudinal groove design ensures good traction and driving stability, and a continuous shoulder rib design helps prevents irregular wear. An optimized tread block ratio also helps prevent irregular wear and a groove wall and tie bar helps prevent stone trapping, Giti said.

The GDL651FS is currently available in the 295/75R22.5 size; the product line will be expanded to all low pro and tall sizes in 2017. The tire is backed by a 72-month limited warranty and limited two-retread casing warranty.