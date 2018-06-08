Georgia Scrap Tire Fees Come Under Fire

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the state of Georgia is diverting more than half of its scrap tire fees away from its intended purpose – cleaning up sites littered with illegally dumped tires.

For each new tire purchased, Georgia consumers are charged a $1 fee toward an environmental fund. According to the article, the fee has remained unchanged, while the number of cleanups and other activities funded by the “Solid Waste Trust Fund” has decreased over the last 10 years.

“While the $1 fee is supposed to be used for cleaning up tire dumps, only $3.2 million of the $7.2 million collected in 2017 went toward that purpose, according to auditors,” said James Salzer in the article.

While an estimated $200 million has been diverted from landfill fees and the tire fee, counties across the state reportedly struggle with the resources to clean up the tire dumps and other hazardous sites.

The scrap tire fee is up for renewal in 2019.