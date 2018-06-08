News/Scrap Tires
June 8, 2018

Georgia Scrap Tire Fees Come Under Fire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Take 5 Oil Change Now Franchising The Southeast

Tire Review Editor Becomes Weditor, Changes Name to Hoying

2019 Pirelli Calendar Shot By Famed Photographer Albert Watson

Georgia Scrap Tire Fees Come Under Fire

Continental Delivers ATE Original Brake Pads With 88% Coverage for European Vehicle Applications

Moody's Downgrades ATD Citing 'Unsustainable Capital Structure'

Amazon, Sears Auto Centers Team Up for Ship-to-Store Tire Installations, Services

Dealer Tire Invests in SimpleTire

Nexen Tire Wins International Design Awards

Tire's Warehouse To Expand with 8th Location

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the state of Georgia is diverting more than half of its scrap tire fees away from its intended purpose – cleaning up sites littered with illegally dumped tires.

For each new tire purchased, Georgia consumers are charged a $1 fee toward an environmental fund. According to the article, the fee has remained unchanged, while the number of cleanups and other activities funded by the “Solid Waste Trust Fund” has decreased over the last 10 years.

“While the $1 fee is supposed to be used for cleaning up tire dumps, only $3.2 million of the $7.2 million collected in 2017 went toward that purpose, according to auditors,” said James Salzer in the article.

While an estimated $200 million has been diverted from landfill fees and the tire fee, counties across the state reportedly struggle with the resources to clean up the tire dumps and other hazardous sites.

The scrap tire fee is up for renewal in 2019.

Show Full Article