Motorists on Georgia’s Interstate 85 now have access to the world’s first drive-over tire pressure and tread depth technology.

Unveiled on The Ray, an 18-mile highway on West Georgia’s Interstate 85, on Dec. 20, the new technology measures tire pressure when the vehicle drives over the road-embedded sensor plates, and tread depth is measured using multi-image technology and imaging software.

Results are then available within seconds from a touch-sensitive kiosk that provides results in a print out or directly to mobile phones or laptops.

Developed in conjunction with other networked safety systems on the Ray and the UK-based company WheelRight, the WheelRight system aims to improve safety on U.S. roads by reducing the 35,000 fatal accidents that occur every year, which are commonly caused by tire failure, WheelRight said.

“Motorists just need to drive over our embedded strip to receive their tire readings within seconds via a print-out at a nearby kiosk. There’s no need for any other kit on the car itself. We think this kind of cloud-based technology is going to revolutionize the way people look after their tires – reducing accidents, costs and carbon emissions,” said John Catling is CEO and a founder of WheelRight.

According to WheelRight, its technology is ideal for smart city applications.

Nokian Tyres recently launched a similar concept in Finland called SnapSkan, which measures tread depth.