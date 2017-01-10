News/General Tire
General Tire Sponsors Major League Fishing World Championship

Continental Tire the Americas’ General Tire brand will sponsor the new Major League Fishing General Tire World Championship, presented by Bass Pro Shop, where the world’s top bass anglers will compete for six days to crown a world champion.

“We are truly excited to have our General Tire brand as the title sponsor of this new championship with Major League Fishing,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “The MLF format is already such an entertaining way to watch bass fishing and now this new championship is only going to increase the level of intensity and excitement of the sport. We can’t wait to get this kicked off and see how it plays out. It’s going to be somewhat stressful for the anglers but really fun for everyone else to watch.”

Six one-hour MLF championship episodes will air on CBS, starting June 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. EST.

 

