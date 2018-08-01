News/General Tire
August 1, 2018

General Tire Announces Promotion Ahead of Truck Season

As summer begins to wind down, truck season is beginning to ramp up.

With the purchase of four (4) new qualifying General Tire light truck or passenger tires, your customers will be able to receive up to a $100 Visa prepaid card now through Aug. 31.

Tires under the promotion include the Grabber X3, Grabber A/TX, Grabber APT, Grabber AT2, Grabber, Grabber HTS60, Grabber HD,  G-Max RS,  G-Max AS-05, G-Max AS-03,  Grabber UHP, AltiMax Arctic, AltiMax Arctic12, AltiMax HP, AltiMax RT, AltiMax RT43, Ameritrac, Ameritrac TR,  Evertrek RTX, Grabber AW, Grabber HP, Grabber HTS, Grabber TR, Grabber Arctic LT, Grabber Arctic lines.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction. This promotion is void where prohibited by state law and the offer is valid only with a qualified purchase made in the 50 United States, D.C., or Puerto Rico between Aug. 1-30 or while supplies last.

All redemptions must be postmarked by Sept. 30. Requests must be submitted with completed rebate form and an original detailed invoice. Invoice must include four (4) tires purchased, name of General Tires, marked paid or accompanied by credit card receipt.

For additional information, visit generaltire.com.

