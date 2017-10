General Offering Consumer Rebate

Continental Tire the America’s General brand is offer a fall promotion that gives customers up to a $70 prepaid Visa card when they purchase a qualifying set of four General tires between Oct.1 – 31.

Tires eligible for a $70 prepaid VISA card include: Grabber, Grabber X3, Grabber APT, Grabber AT2, Grabber UHP, G-Max AS-05, G-Max AS-03.

Tires eligible for a $50 prepaid VISA card include: AltiMAX Arctic12, AltiMAX Arctic, AltiMAX HP, AltiMAX RT, AltiMAX RT43, Ameritrac, Ameritrac TR, EvertrekRTX, Grabber AW, Grabber HD, Grabber HP, Grabber HTS60, Grabber HTS, Grabber TR, Grabber Arctic LT, Grabber Aractic.

For more details, visit GeneralTire.com/promotions.