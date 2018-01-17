Dayton, Ohio-based Gem City Tire has opened a new 43,000-sq. foot full-service truck tire center.

The new truck tire center is located near Indianapolis in Plainfield, Indiana, which is strategically located near Interstate 70 near Stafford road.

Our new facility provides a comprehensive range of premium products and services to keep trucks running efficiently,” said Jeff Lecklider, Gem City Tire’s founder and president.

The store will offer new and retreaded Goodyear tires, as well as the following services:

24/7 Goodyear-Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service performed by Tire Industry Association-certified technicians

Department of Transportation and tractor/trailer inspections

Preventive maintenance services, including truck alignments and oil changes

Light mechanical services, such as brake replacement, electrical system repair and more

Wheel refinishing and powder coating

Six drive-through service bays

The opening of the new store “underscores our commitment to serving the trucking industry with premium-quality products and the highest degree of service and professionalism,” Lecklider said.

Gem City Tire, founded in 2000, has eight locations spread across multiple states. The company offers Goodyear commercial truck tires as well as a range of services, including 24/7 emergency road service and truck repair and maintenance services.