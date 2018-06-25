Galgo Adds 3 New Sizes of Trailer Axle Tread Design

Pre-Q Galgo Rubber Ltd. has expanded their Trailer Axle (TA) product line to include three new sizes.

This Pre-Q brand tread design, which has been developed for freeway application, is now available in widths of 9 4/8-in. (240 mm), 9 7/8-in. (250 mm) and 11 3/8-in. (290 mm), and a depth of 12/32-in. (9.5 mm).

Due to its design features, the TA tread offers customers worldwide, an additional light band option, while delivering outstanding performance to free axles, and providing excellent mileage and even wear, as a result of its lateral buttress ribs. In addition, the TA tread design has been awarded SmartWay Certification due to its ability to provide lower rolling resistance, lessen fuel consumption, and reduce greenhouse gas effects.