Gaither Tool To Debut Mobile Tire Servicing Unit at SEMA 2018

Illinois-based Gaither Tool will display its E-CUBE mobile tire service system for the very first time in America at the SEMA show this year.

The E-CUBE, designed by Netherlands-based TechnoMarketing Group (TMG) in partnership with Gaither Tool, is an extremely compact single unit specifically for use in the mobile tire service sector. It gives more working space within a vehicle and is more environmentally friendly eliminating the need for a generator – no noise, smoke, or gases.

“Our E-CUBE system represents a completely original concept that elevates professional mobile tire servicing to an extremely high level and provides an additional profit-making workshop facility to not only tire dealers, but also enterprising car dealers, car workshops, garages, and even auto dealerships, plus other types of companies providing automotive services in the industry,” said Gaither Tool President Richard Brahler.

With the increasing trend in North American drivers wanting to buy their tires online and then have them expertly fitted either at home or at the office, the E-CUBE opens up a series of convenient and flexible service options for the mobile tire servicing sector.

Brahler said Gaither Tool will demonstrate at ist booth how the E-CUBE unit works at the SEMA Show.