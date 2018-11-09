Gaither Tool Celebrates Success of E-Cube Mobile Tire Service Unit at SEMA 2018

Gaither Tool is celebrating its success at the 2018 SEMA Show and exhibiting with their European partners TechnoMarketing Group as they presented a mega-compact solution for retail tire dealerships who offer a mobile fitting service.

At the show, Gaither presented a typical mobile tire servicing vehicle that was fitted out with the E-Cube as part of a fully functional mobile tire workshop.

“We wanted to give visitors to the booth a truly authentic experience when first viewing the E-CUBE so they could imagine what to expect when adding this visionary piece of equipment to their fleet,” says Daniel Brahler, Gaither’s product manager. “The four-day show was a resounding success for Gaither, and the E-Cube attracted the same immense level of interest as at the European show. Many visitors to the booth, following a demonstration, were amazed at the genius idea and design of building all relevant tire changing components into one compact unit and said it has made then stop and think just how much the E-Cube could increase their mobile service business in the future. In fact, we took some orders right there at the booth and completed our very first installation within seven days of the show.”

At the same time, Gaither also showcased a display of other leading and popular products including the Bead Bazooka, Smart Cart, Smart Disc, Wheel Assist, Bottle Jacks, Floor Jacks, Safergo and Wheel Dolly.

With its unique rifle-like design, the Bead Bazooka Tommy Gun is a tire bead seating tool with a (new patent pending) 2-in. MIS valve that delivers more power than its original model but from the same small, easy-to-handle design

“SEMA was an extremely important show for Gaither, not just for the incredible success of the debut of the E-CUBE and interest in our complete product range…but also as it is always a perfect stage for us to meet our existing customers from around North America to discuss their needs into 2019,” Brahler said.