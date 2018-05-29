American Tire Distributors (ATD) announced that Gail Sharps Myers will join the company as general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary. She succeeds J. Michael Gaither, who has announced his retirement. Gaither has served the company since 1991 in the role of executive vice president, general counsel.

“Gail brings a strong operational and distribution legal background to ATD, and we are pleased to add her to our team,” said Stuart Schuette, president and CEO of ATD. “Her SEC and public company experience will support our journey as we grow and transform our business. I would also like to thank Mike for his leadership, counsel and service for well over two decades as ATD experienced tremendous growth and success while evolving from a regional family-owned business to North America’s largest independent supplier of tires to the replacement tire market. We wish Mike and his family the best in his retirement.”

In her new role, Myers will report to Schuette and is responsible for the implementation of strategy, managing the legal team and outside counsel and negotiation of business transactions. She and Gaither will work together to ensure a smooth transition.

Most recently, Myers served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. of Charlotte. Prior to that, she was senior vice president, deputy general counsel, chief compliance counsel and assistant secretary at US Foods, Inc. in Chicago. She has also served in positions at the law firms Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Loeb & Loeb LLP.

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 140 distribution centers, including 25 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 70,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.