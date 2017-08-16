Gabriel Introduces New Website Training Resources

Gabriel is now offering a new website training menu.

Gabriel is introducing a series of training options as an expansion of their Answerman technical service offerings, including videos, technical bulletins, online catalogs, and FAQs for both light and heavy-duty vehicles.

“The convenience and resources from the new training menu have received a lot of positive feedback,” said Jonathon Gore, director of marketing at Gabriel North America. “We are dedicated to keeping our customers educated about our products. By expanding our Answerman page to a full menu of resources and training options, we strive to provide as much education as possible.”

The new training menu is divided into two sections, one for Light Vehicle Training and one for Heavy-Duty Training. Each section includes a series of training videos for dealers and installers to better sell Gabriel shocks and struts, as well as to ensure their proper handling and optimum performance.

The menu provides FAQs on a variety of information for dealers, installers, and consumers. Another menu option accepts field-training requests for Gabriel Ride Control On-Site Product Training.