Free Webinar: Exploring TreadWright and Tire Sustainability

TRIB Member, TreadWright, is sponsoring a free webinar about retread tire technology and sustainability.

The webinar is hosted the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI) and will be held on June 12th from 1 pm to 2:30 pm EDT. TRIB’s Managing Director, David Stevens will join TreadWright’s CEO, Anthony Showen, along with an impressive slate of speakers to explore the topics on a national scale.

The U.S. generates approximately 242 million scrap tires each year. Although tire recycling opportunities exist across North America, more than half the tires diverted from disposal are burned as tire-derived fuel (TDF), which produces energy but is more resource intensive than reuse or recycling scrap tires into new tires and other products, and is a missed opportunity to create additional recycling jobs.

The webinar will explore the technological innovation developed by TreadWright and their role in advancing tire recycling in the U.S.; TRIB will discuss broad sustainability goals of tire repair, retreading, and recycling; and a long-time TreadWright customer will discuss the user perspective.

Moderator:

– Scott Cassel, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Product Stewardship Institute

Speakers:

– Suna Bayrakal, Senior Associate for Policy & Programs, Product Stewardship Institute

– Tom Metzner, Environmental Analyst, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

– Anthony Showen, Chief Executive Officer, TreadWright Tires

– David Stevens, Managing Director, Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB)

– John Knapton, Mountain Operations Manager, Big Sky Resort

For more information, to see the full group of speakers, or to register, click here.