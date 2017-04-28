Four Seasons Launches Counterperson Promo  

Counter personnel can win a round trip for two to attend the 2017 Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week through Four Seasons’ “Don’t Roll the Dice on Quality” promotion, running now through Sept. 30.

To enter the promotion, counter personnel must sell five Four Seasons complete A/C kits, complete the contest scorecard and submit the scorecard to Four Seasons. Each qualifying scorecard entry will then receive a deck of Four Seasons playing cards and a chance to win the monthly prize of a 100-piece poker set. Additionally, those who include a testimonial on why they choose Four Seasons will also receive a customized Four Seasons hat and an additional entry towards the grand prize.

The grand prize winner will be awarded the trip to Las Vegas for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week, Oct. 31 – Nov. 2.

“We know technicians have a choice when it comes to choosing a HVAC supplier,” said Melanie Gann, marketing communications specialist, Four Seasons. “However, rolling the dice on quality and taking a chance with a low-cost alternative can be risky business. When customers call, make Four Seasons the choice for quality parts and you could be rolling the dice with us in Las Vegas.”

For more information on the Four Seasons “Don’t Roll the Dice on Quality” promotion, visit 4s.com.