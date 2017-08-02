Founder of BlackCircles.com joins SimpleTire’s Board

SimpleTire, the online tire retailer that sources inventory from independent suppliers and ships to any location a customer chooses, has announced that BlackCircles.com founder, Michael Welch, has joined the SimpleTire board as a strategic advisor.

Welch founded BlackCircles in 2001, the world’s first “click & fit” for tires and led it to become the United Kingdom’s largest and most successful online tire retailer before its sale to Michelin in 2015. He continues to advise the board of BlackCircles.com, as well being the Chairman of Atterley.com, a growing international network of independent fashion retailers.

“Michael is a pioneer in the e-commerce and tire industries and we are excited to welcome him to SimpleTire” said Andy Chalofsky, SimpleTire CEO. “We believe his strong experience, especially in market development activity, will be extremely valuable as SimpleTire continues to grow.”

Welch started his first online tire business in 1995 in Liverpool, England, when he was just 17. He sold that business to U.K. fast fit chain Kwik-Fit and joined them before leaving in 2002 to launch BlackCircles.com.

“I admire SimpleTire for its innovative business model and dynamic leadership team, and I’m honored to be joining their exciting journey,” said Welch. “I have tremendous respect for Andy, Josh, Kenny and the rest of the team, and I look forward to working with them.”