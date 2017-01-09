Former Quirk Tire President Ed Quirk Jr. Dies

Edward “Ed” Quirk Jr., former president and CEO of Quirk Tire Co., died on Jan. 5, 2017. He was 87.

Quirk was president and CEO of Quirk Tire from 1955-1985. Quirk’s father Edward Sr. started Quirk Tire in 1926 on Arsenal Street in Watertown, Mass., and taught Quirk about the tire business.

Today, Quirk’s son, John Quirk, operates a VIP Tires & Service outlet from the original Watertown location. John Quirk took over the family business in 1985, and acquired VIP Tires & Service in 2001. VIP Tires, based in Lewiston, Ma., operates 56 locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

Quirk was a Lt. JG U.S. Navy Veteran and a 1951 alumnus of Boston College, where played for the varsity baseball team.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane, one daughter, five sons, seventeen grandchildren and one great grandchild.