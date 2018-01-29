News/Kumho Tire
January 29, 2018

Former Nexen Exec to Head Kumho European Operations

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Kumho Tire European President
Changrin Suk, new Kumho Tire European President.

The former CEO of Nexen Tire America has been named head of Kumho Tire’s European business.

Changrin Suk, who took the position effective immediately, has held senior positions within multiple Korean companies. He spent more than 20 years at Samsung Electronics and seven at Nexen Tire. As head of Nexen’s American operations, he was responsible for its U.S. and Canadian tire interests.

“My mission is to successfully develop Kumho Tire in Europe,” Suk said. “My key aim is a stable, profitable business for us and our customers, and my top priority is, therefore, the satisfaction of our customers. I will do my best to significantly improve support for them and am looking forward to working closely with them here in Europe.”

Suk succeeds Charles Kim, who had been the European President of Kumho since March 2015.

