May 17, 2018

Former Bridgestone Americas Employee Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

A female employee formerly at Bridgestone Americas’ manufacturing plant in La Vergne has sued the company over claims of harassment and wrongful termination, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

According to the Nashville Post, the lawsuit says “the plaintiff became aware last spring of a rumor about a nonexistent video of her and another employee engaging in a sexual act. Because of the rumor, multiple fellow Bridgestone employees reportedly harassed the plaintiff with unwanted sexual advances and comments. …

“The plaintiff reportedly complained about the behavior to multiple supervisors and was told to go to human resources. A human resources employee allegedly told the plaintiff to ‘rise above it.'”

According to the Post, the employee was fired for an incident in which she accidentally hit a parked bicycle with a work vehicle.

In a statement to Tire Review, Bridgestone Americas said, “Bridgestone is dedicated to creating a safe working environment and an inclusive, respectful culture in which all of its employees can work. Though the company cannot comment on pending litigation, it is working diligently to confirm the facts of the case and to ensure its corporate values and related policies are upheld at each of the plants and sites it operates.”

 

 

