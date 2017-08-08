Forgeline Carbon+Forged Wheel Series Now In Full Production.

Forgeline and Emergent Carbon Wheels have announced that the Carbon+Forged wheel series is now in full production and almost all sizes are currently in stock and ready to ship.

The Carbon+Forged wheels are engineered out of super-lightweight carbon fiber barrels that utilize a high-density carbon fiber bundle, high-clarity resin system and an unusually large carbon weave pattern to create a rim that is attractive and visually distinctive. The resulting rim is 42 percent lighter than its aluminum equivalent, delivering a weight reduction to the wheel’s most critical outer perimeter where it has the greatest reduction in unwanted inertia and yields real-world improvements to acceleration, braking, cornering traction, and ride quality.

”We worked really hard to bring this to market, and we are proud of the strength and performance of these wheels. Our Carbon+Forged wheels are great to look at and are an exclusive model for our customers who want to set themselves apart from everyone else,” said Forgeline President, David Schardt.

The first wheels available from Forgeline’s new Carbon+Forged series are the lightweight racing-inspired CF201. They are available in 20- and 21-inch fitments, each uniquely engineered for exclusive modern sport and luxury vehicles including the Corvette Z06, Ferrari 458/488, Audi R8, Acura NSX, Lamborghini Huracan/Aventedor, Porsche 918/GT3/GT3RS as well as Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes and BMW applications.

As of July 2017, orders for all Forgeline Carbon+Forged CF201 and CF202 wheels are now being accepted.