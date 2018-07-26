Ford Issues 2 Safety Recalls In North America

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 550,000 2013-‘16 model year Ford Fusion and 2013-‘14 Ford Escape vehicles to replace shifter cable bushings.

On affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may detach from the transmission. A degraded shifter cable bushing that detaches from the transmission may allow the transmission to be in a gear state different than the gearshift position selected by the driver. The condition could allow the driver to move the shift lever to “Park” and remove the ignition key, while the transmission may not be in “Park,” with no warning message or audible chime. If the parking brake is not applied, a degraded shifter cable bushing that detaches from the transmission could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 18, 2013, and Sept. 15, 2013

2014-‘16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015

2013-‘14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013, and Sept. 15, 2013

2014-‘16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015

2013-‘14 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013

The recall involves approximately 549,401 vehicles in North America, including 504,182 in the United States and federalized territories, 36,887 in Canada, and 8,332 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S20.

Dealers will replace the shifter cable bushing at no cost to the customer. Owners should use their parking brake.

Ford has issued a second recall for an unrelated issue.

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 162 2018 Ford stripped chassis incomplete vehicles with 22.5-inch wheels and 22,000-, 24,000- or 26,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating for front-wheel studs that were not heat treated properly.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2018 F-53 stripped chassis incomplete vehicles built at Detroit Chassis Plant between June 13-22, 2018.

The recall involves approximately 162 incomplete vehicles in the United States. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S21.

Affected up-fitters and dealers will be notified by mail and instructed to inspect, remove and replace the suspect front-wheel hub studs as required, following the dealer bulletin technical instructions.