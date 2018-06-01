Ford Honors Pirelli with Gold World Excellence Award

Pirelli was recognized as a top-performing global supplier for Ford Motor Company at the 20th annual Ford World Excellence Awards.

Only 88 companies were selected as finalists from thousands of Ford suppliers globally. Pirelli was presented with a Gold Excellence Award by Ford Motor Company’s Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president of global operations, and Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of product development and purchasing. Pirelli was also a finalist globally for the Brand Pillar Award.

“It is an honor to receive the Gold World Excellence Award from Ford,” said Marco Crola, CEO of Pirelli Tire North America. “This has been awarded to Pirelli for its high technology and flexibility capabilities in supplying tires to Ford’s global vehicle portfolio. It’s an important partnership for us and we look forward to supporting Ford in future. Being a global finalist for the Brand Pillar Award in Quality is also a great achievement, as it reflects Pirelli’s quality processes and productions across all business units worldwide.”

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including: primary brand pillars such as quality, green, safe and smart; aligned business framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation; Lincoln luxury; and supplier diversity development.