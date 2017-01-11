News/Flynn's
Flynn’s Makes Donations for Home Runs Hit

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

flynnstire_donation
Joe Durkoske, general manager, Flynn’s Tire Retail Group (right) presents a check to Joseph Warren, associate director, corporate and community giving, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

Pennsylvania-based Flynn’s Tire Group presented a $1,912.50 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation following the dealer’s commitment to donate $12.50 for each home run the Pittsburgh Pirates hit during the 2016 season.

The Pirates hit 153 total home runs during the regular season.

KDKA-FM, the FAN, broadcasted the number of home runs and the amount donated during each post game report. The tire dealer has been donating in conjunction with the Pirates’ home runs for the past four years and has donated more than $6,500.

Flynn’s operates 20 Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service retail locations in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio; four tire warehouses in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and five Flynn’s Commercial Tire service centers throughout western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and New York; and a retread facility in Ohio.

